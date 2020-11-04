Forecast: 4.6m Netflix India subs by year-end

Competition for OTT subscribers is a heated battleground in India. But Reliance Jio, the 4G cellular service from Reliance Industries, is tipping the scales for Netflix.

Research from Media Partners Asia (MPA) says that Netflix India is likely to end the calendar year with some 4.6 million paid subscribers.

MPA adds that Netflix India’s full-year revenues will have doubled this year helped by a growing number of India-focussed shows and tied with Reliance’s lower-cost cellular only access. The base fee is just Rupees 399 per month (around €4.40) although higher grade options are available.

Looking at the wider Asia-Pac region, MPA says Netflix will end the year with some $2.4 billion of revenue which equates to a 10 per cent share of Netflix overall revenues.

In the past Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings has said: “India is the only country where we are launching a mobile-only plan. The country is a pillar for us. With the huge population rise, rising middle class and all the entertainment that we can create out of India, it is an important play in the books of Netflix.”