Fox News leads election night amid uncertain outcome

There is no final result to the presidential election in sight at time of writing, but the primetime tune-in numbers show that Fox News was the clear winner in the US with 11.6 million households between 7pm and 2am eastern, according to data from Samba TV.

CNN was second with 10.7 million households, followed by the broadcast networks: NBC (8.2 million), ABC (7.9 million), and CBS (6.3 million). The other cable news net, MSNBC, came in sixth overall, with 5.1 million households during primetime.

Other highlights from Samba’s primetime election night study include:

High/low income split with cable and broadcast: The highest income households and older households over-indexed on PBS, MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News, while lower-income households and younger households over-indexed on the broadcast networks.Where do battleground states turn? The three big states that remain up for grabs, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania had differing patterns for primetime tune in: