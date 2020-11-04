Ofcom hits Islam Channel with £20k fine

UK media regulator Ofcom has imposed a £20,000 fine on Islam Channel Ltd in relation to its service, the Islam Channel, for failing to comply with broadcasting rules.

Ofcom had previously censured the channel on October 7th last year having found that the programme contained antisemitic hate speech.

Ofcom reported in its findings that the channel had said:

“Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews”.

“Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel”.

“Making mendacious, dehumanising, demonising, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions”.

Ofcom has imposed a sanction on the Licensee of a financial penalty of £20,000 plus a direction to broadcast a statement of Ofcom’s findings on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom and a direction not to repeat the programme.

Islam Channel is an English language satellite television channel broadcast in 136 countries worldwide, including the UK. Its output includes religious instruction programmes, current affairs, documentaries and entertainment programmes, all from an Islamic perspective.

