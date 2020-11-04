TiVo introduces Deep Discovery

Media and entertainment technologist TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi, has unveiled Deep Discovery, a new API based metadata solution.

Finnish multiplay operator Elisa has signed a multiyear extension and expansion of its agreement with TiVo which will include deploying Deep Discovery to help the customers of its video service, Elisa Viihde, find more programming and movies they’ll love.

“In a content landscape with more options than ever, advanced personalisation and relevance are fundamental for products and services as consumers increasingly want to interact with brands that know what they want, before they even search for it,” said Chris Ambrozic, vice president of product, Discovery, Xperi. “Deep Discovery harnesses the power of AI and machine learning to deliver more relevant and personalized recommendations for service providers like Elisa.”

TiVo’s Deep Discovery package, an option with Video Metadata, allows TV and video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and new media companies to better maximize the value of their catalogues and drive conversion, engagement and loyalty. With Deep Discovery, content is enriched to a new level of detail with metadata like Moods, Tones, Themes, Weighted Keywords, Age Descriptors and Popularity Scores, resulting in highly relevant search results and recommendations:

Mood, Tone, Theme and Time Period create delightfully unexpected results

Topics bring in granular details from the content to form connections to special interests

Popularity Scores link older titles to trending content, taking advantage of social and cultural topics to add timeliness

Weighted Keywords provide quantitative and qualitative insights into content relationships

Unlike other metadata solutions, TiVo links these fields to standardized video metadata, differentiating and improving the overall user experience.

“We are excited to extend and expand our existing relationship with Elisa through Deep Discovery, which will enable it to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for its customers,” declared Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi.

“We’re deepening our relationship with TiVo to make it easier for our customers to discover great content,” said development director Magnus Pettersson at Elisa. “This new long-term agreement will benefit our customers immediately as we roll out TiVo’s API based solution. TiVo’s ambition and commitment to providing new and innovative metadata products that embrace machine learning and AI bring the opportunity to make the user experience of our IPTV&OTT services even better than before.”