Discovery Q3 recovery

Discovery has reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th 2020.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, said: “Discovery delivered improving financial results in the third quarter, a testament to the powerful appeal of our content and brands, led in the US by TLC, which beat top-rated sports and news networks in coveted Primetime demos, even in a record year for cable news. And as promised, our healthy liquidity position and another robust quarter of free cash flow generation allowed us to return $228 million to shareholders through share repurchases. In the midst of macroeconomic uncertainty with the ongoing Covid pandemic, as well as the continuing evolution of our industry, we remain focused on positioning Discovery for long-term growth and shareholder value creation through the execution of our strategic priorities, including our next generation initiatives.”

Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $2.56 billion (€2.16bn) decreased 4 per cent compared to the prior year quarter, or decreased 5 per cent ex-FX.

Net income available to Discovery was $300 million and EPS was $0.44 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities was $860 million and Free Cash Flow was $787 million.

Operational Highlights