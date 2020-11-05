myCanal OTT going global

With 14.9 million unique visitors per month in France and 1.4 billion views, Canal+ Group is set to expand its myCanal OTT app to TV screens as well as worldwide.

The company revealed during a virtual press conference that its OTT service is going to be launched on MacOS in the coming days, along with PS5 and PS4 consoles, and, in the near future, Xbox, LG TVs and Canal+’s latest generation STB. The service is aiming to reach 13 million new devices by the beginning of 2021.

After its launch in Poland earlier this year, myCanal is also set to rollout in all Canal+ territories in Africa early in 2021, before Asia and Europe shortly after.

“myCanal launched seven years ago as a mobile second screen service but has now become the unique entry point to all content, with two million OTT daily viewers, one French subscriber in two,” explained Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada and managing director Franck Cadoret, as the group also revealed a new led-light and 3D design.

Along with 200 live channels, myCanal, which plans to accelerate and widen its editorial offering, aggregates 50,000 pieces of content available live, in replay, SVoD or TVoD from its own studio, third party partners, and apps such as Disney+ and Netflix.

“Three million Disney+ customers in France come from myCanal, as well as two million of OCS customers, out of three million,” Saada added.