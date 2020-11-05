NAGRA selected by Canal+ for M7

NAGRA, a Kudelski Group and independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, has announced that Canal+ Group, the French audiovisual media group, has selected NAGRA content protection technologies to secure pay-TV services for M7, the Luxembourg-based satellite operator it acquired in 2019, across new and legacy set-top boxes.

NAGRA Protect and Guard solutions provide both card-based and cardless content protection and meet stringent studio requirements for premium 4K Ultra HD and early release content.

“NAGRA solutions deliver the highest level of content protection and what we required to secure M7’s premium content and service on a range of set-top boxes, including newer and older models,” said Jérôme Trift, EVP Technology at CANAL+ International. “Having the ability to leverage the boxes we have in the field was key for us. In addition, NAGRA solutions enables us to future-proof our platform with solutions that can seamlessly adapt and secure content in a hybrid satellite/OTT environment and were the best choice to meet these requirements.”

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Canal+ Group through their M7 satellite operations to help them make the most of their legacy set-top box investments,” said Thierry LeGrand, SVP EMEA, NAGRA. “Our Protect and Guard solutions are premium broadcast security solutions that are continusly developed and updated to withstand even the most advanced hack attempts. As M7’s pay-TV strategy evolves, their platform will be ready to secure advanced broadcast business models with a full portfolio of security features as well as benefit from our forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services.”

M7 operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Germany. The operator has approximately 2.5 million subscribers.