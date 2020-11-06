American Tower buys InSite Wireless Group

In a further consolidation of the wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure sector, American Tower Corporation is to acquire InSite Wireless Group, which owns, operates and manages approximately 3,000 communications sites, primarily in the US and Canada.

The portfolio includes more than 1,400 owned towers in the US, over 200 owned towers in Canada and approximately 70 distributed antenna system (DAS) networks in the US. In addition, InSite controls more than 600 land parcels under communications sites as well as approximately 400 rooftop sites. The total consideration for the transaction, including cash acquired and the Company’s assumption and/or repayment of InSite debt at closing, is approximately $3.5 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments.

“This transaction augments our foundational US business through the addition of a well-run, high-quality, complementary, macro-tower focused portfolio, while also marking our entry into Canada,” commented Tom Bartlett, American Tower’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that these assets are positioned to enhance our organic growth and cash flow trajectory in the future as 5G deployments accelerate and densification initiatives progress.”

“Nearly two decades ago, we set a goal to build a leader in wireless communications by providing critical infrastructure to wireless carriers and other customers,” added David E. Weisman, co-founder and CEO of InSite. “On behalf of InSite, I want to thank our customers, employees, and investors for their support and partnership over the years in building InSite into where it is today. We believe the acquisition of InSite by American Tower will result in even greater benefits for our customers in the future.”

American Tower expects the assets to generate approximately $150 million in property revenue and approximately $115 million in gross margin in their first full year in its portfolio. The transaction is anticipated to be immediately accretive to American Tower’s Consolidated AFFO per Share and is expected to close by the end of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. American Tower anticipates financing the transaction in a manner consistent with its investment grade credit ratings.