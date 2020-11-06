Churchill Capital eyes DirecTV

A special acquisition business, Churchill Capital, is amongst a growing number of companies looking at AT&T’s pay-TV assets.

Churchill Capital raised $2.07 billion in July and there are numerous reports that they are interested in making a bid for certain AT&T assets.

Also with an interest in the proceedings is Apollo Global Management is said to be continuing discussions with AT&T, specifically targeting DirecTV’s portion of the business.

Churchill is backed by former Citigroup executive (Chairman/CEO) Michael Klein.