Churchill Capital eyes DirecTV

A special acquisition business, Churchill Capital, is amongst a growing number of companies looking at AT&T’s pay-TV assets.
Churchill Capital raised $2.07 billion in July and there are numerous reports that they are interested in making a bid for certain AT&T assets.
Also with an interest in the proceedings is Apollo Global Management is said to be continuing discussions with AT&T, specifically targeting DirecTV’s portion of the business.
Churchill is backed by former Citigroup executive (Chairman/CEO) Michael Klein.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login