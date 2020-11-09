DATA: OTT sport still down over 30%

The return of many live sports globally has not seen OTT sport viewing recover anything like all the audience it lost in lockdowns with views still down 34 per cent.

This is among the findings of Brightcove’s principal analyst Jim O’Neill as he digs deep into the mountain of data OTT constantly builds.

“April to September were five months of some of the worst the pandemic had to offer, and they are a moment of accelerated evolution that will be seen as a turning point in OTT distribution and consumption,” says O’Neill.

In an industry where opinion too often masquerades as research, O’Neill examines the global and regional data from the months of the Covid-19 pandemic that have shaped our new video world.

And now he presents his findings in a free Advanced Television webinar: Tuesday, November 10, 4pm London.

REGISTER HERE