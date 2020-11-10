Data: US sheds 860,000+ pay-TV subs in Q3

The top 10 service providers in the US that provide figures collectively lost 862,800 television subscribers in the third quarter of 2020, according to the informitv Multiscreen Index.
Eight of the top 10 services in the US lost television subscribers in the third quarter, although their combined losses were lower than in the previous quarters of 2020. The top 10 services have lost 4.72 million television subscribers between them so far in 2020.
“The rate of television subscriber decline in the United States has reduced since the first quarter of 2020, when the top 10 services had combined losses of 2.33 million,” observed Dr William Cooper, the editor of the informitv Multiscreen Index. “There is still a secular decline in this mature market, but it is important to remember that six out of ten television homes in the United States still subscribe to one of these services.”
The top 10 services for the United States in the Multiscreen Index now have 72.28 million television customers between them, accounting for just under 60 per cent of television homes.
Subscriber numbers are as reported by service providers, rather than analyst estimates. Cox Communications is not included in the top 10 as it does not report subscriber numbers.
