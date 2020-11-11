Insight TV, InShort launch on Huawei Video in Europe

Insight TV, the millennial-focused global channel provider and content creator, has partnered with Huawei, to launch its flagship lifestyle channel Insight TV and its short-form content channel InShort on Huawei Video in Europe. The announcement was made today by Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales, Insight TV, and Jamie Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Mobile Services EU.

The launch of Insight TV and InShort on Huawei’s mobile-first video platform follows Huawei Video’s rollout across Europe earlier this year. Insight TV and inShort will be available in 11 European countries in Huawei Video’s footprint, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, France and the UK.

“The launch of Insight TV and InShort on Huawei Video is a great step forward in our strategy to be where ever our millennial viewers like to watch their favorite shows,” said Insight TV’s Natalie Boot. “Huawei Video has made tremendous progress in Europe over the past two years and we are delighted to be included on their rapidly expanding video platform across the region.”

Insight TV is currently available in 46 countries around the world and specialises in influencer-lead adventure sports and lifestyle content for millennial audiences. InShort is Insight TV’s short-form video channel that showcases short versions and teaser clips of Insight TV’s full-length programming.

Insight TV and InShort will be pre-installed on Huawei devices that run EMUI 8.0 and EMUI 10.0. Others can download Huawei Video from the AppGallery.

“We always want to offer our customers the best-quality video experiences,” said Huawei’s Jaime Gonzalo. “With Insight TV and InShort, we are providing the type of content that you just don’t find through mobile devices very often – it’s exciting, it’s engaging and perfect for our millennial and Gen-Z viewers.”