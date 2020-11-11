Study: US connected TV ad impressions up 55% YoY

Innovid, the advertising and analytics platform built for television, has announced the autumn 2020 edition of its US Video Benchmarks Report, which offers a view of video advertising data. The study found that connected TV (CTV) ad impressions grew 55 per cent year-over-year. Additionally, when compared to mobile and desktop, CTV is the only device that gained more video ad impression share, jumping from 33 per cent in 2019 to 41 per cent in 2020, representing a near one-quarter rise (23 per cent) year-over-year.

“CTV’s massive 2020 surge in adoption by both viewers and advertisers has disrupted traditional strategies and forced everyone to re-evaluate,” said Jessica Hogue, GM, Measurement & Analytics, Innovid. “The onset of the coronavirus pandemic drove massive cord-cutting behaviour, with advertisers following audiences. In April, even when marketers were grappling with budget cuts and changes to creative, Innovid saw a 22 per cent year-over-year increase in CTV ad impressions while video declined overall by 14 per cent. This growth only continued, with a 58 per cent year-over-year increase in September.”

Innovid serves 1 in 3 of all video ad impressions in the US For its report, they analysed over 60 billion advertising impressions served on its platform between July 1st and September 30th 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social media platforms to compile the most complete picture of US video advertising.

Some key takeaways and findings from the report include:

– Mobile defends a narrow lead, while CTV alone wins more impression share.

– Looking at video impression share by device, despite CTV’s unparalleled growth, mobile devices defended a narrow lead of 2 percentage points over CTV, while desktop impressions continue to trend downward. When analysing growth by comparing standard and advanced video impressions, mobile growth fared better with advanced (formats that are personalised or interactive) video (+ 27 per cent YoY), while CTV dominated standard (+56 per cent YoY).

– Ads with interactive elements clearly produce better engagement.

– According to Innovid’s benchmarks, audiences want more than standard, static pre-roll ads. Ads that have interactive elements, giving viewers a choice of experience, had 14x the engagement rate of the next highest ad type.

– CTV boasts the highest completion rates, but desktop isn’t far behind.

– In general, the industry tends to think of ads served on desktop to be on an inevitable path toward deprecation. However, in the case of completions, PCs managed to outshine mobile across all formats: standard pre-roll video (72 vs 66 per cent), DCO video (69 vs 51 per cent) and interactive video (61 vs 57 per cent).

Hogue continued: “CTV has now become table stakes for advertisers, many of which are finding themselves attempting to navigate a channel that, in many ways, is still just beginning to blossom. Brands, agencies and publishers should be laser-focused on how measurement, identity, interactive formats, and programmatic buying will develop over the next 12 months. As the first MRC-accredited company for OTT ad impression measurement, Innovid remains committed to shepherding brands through this rapidly changing streaming world.”