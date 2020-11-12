Alchimie files for IPO

Alchimie, the French OTT content aggregator, has filed for an IPO on Euronext Growth in Paris.

The company, founded by Nicolas d’Hueppe, aims to raise its capital by €20 million in order to accelerate its development in France and on the international market. The process is set to close on November 23rd.

Alchimie currently boasts 300,000 subsribers to its 55 exclusive channels across Europe, and forecasts a 2020 revenue of €27 million. After the acquisition of UK distribution platform TVPlayer last year, and its roll out in September in the US, the company wants to further expand – with particular focus on Europe, as well as in the English, German and Spanish-speaking countries globally.

Alchimie anticipates to break even and to double its turnover to €58 million by 2022, with 200 channels and 1.2 million subscribers, and revenues of €150 million. More long term, it plans for 600 channels and three million subscribers in 2024.

Alchimie’s business is based on the aggregation from 300 rights owners such as BBC, Arte, France Télévision, ZDF Entreprises, and the creation of OTT SVoD theme channels co-launched with media groups, TV producers and/or celebrities. Its library currently has 60,000 hours of content.