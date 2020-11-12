All 4 adds Celebrity Watchlists

Channel 4 has added a Celebrity Watchlists page, allowing users to see famous names share their recommendations of what they’re watching on the All 4 streaming service.

In a press statement, Channel 4 explained: “As these uncertain times continue, we are once again spending more time at home, and with so much viewing choice, many people are relying on recommendations more than ever before. So, some of your favourite famous faces have curated an essential guide to their top binge watches.”

Those sharing their recommendations include: Liam Charles (Bake Off: The Professionals), comedian Rosie Jones, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Countdown’s Nick Hewer and Rachel Riley, writer Jack Thorne (author of National Treasure, The Accident), A Place In The Sun’s Scarlette Douglas and Ben Hillman, Come Dine With Me’s iconic voiceover Dave Lamb, Simon Rimmer from Sunday Brunch and Sarah Mulindwa from E4’s The Sex Clinic.

Over the coming months, the page will be updated with more faces and recommendations