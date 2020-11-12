Italy sees highest TV audience in 5 years

Italy registered the highest TV audience ratings in the past five years in October 2020, a trend that continued into the first week of November.

Data published by Studio Frasi shows that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has once again increased TV consumption throughout the country.

In the week November 1st to 7th, the TV audience over an average day amounted to 11.7 million TV viewers. On average, during every minute, 20 per cent of the population was watching TV – a figure that grew to 47 per cent in prime time.

In October, RAI and Mediaset accounted for 68.6 per cent of the total daily audience and 69.8 per cent in prime time. The most popular network is Rai1, both during the day and in prime time, followed by Mediaset’s Canale 5.

RAI added 252,000 viewers (+8.8 per cent on October 2019), Mediaset saw strong growth of its digital TV channels (+115,000 or +14.8 per cent), while Discovery Italia’s audience grew by 2.26 per cent.