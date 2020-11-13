Disney wins on record IPL audience

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament drew a record TV audience this year, delivering an advertising boost for Disney-owned broadcaster Star India.

The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals to the crown in the United Arab Emirates, where the two-month tournament, postponed twice by the pandemic, was held without crowds.

There was a 24 per cent uptick from 2019 with a cumulative 383 billion minutes watched. A record 200 million viewers saw the opening match in September, with analysts estimating that millions more watched the tournament online through streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Disney holds the TV and digital rights for the IPL until 2023, and Media Partners Asia estimated that total advertising revenues rose 10 per cent from last year to more than $400 million after the broadcaster increased rates ahead of the tournament.