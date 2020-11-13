Eutelsat enjoying “resilient” new contracts

Eutelsat’s CEO Rodolphe Belmer, speaking at a Euroconsult World Satellite Business Week virtual panel, told delegates that recent agreements and renewal contracts struck with Canal+, Sky Italia and MultiChoice were all struck on good terms.

“The broadcast segment for our company is extremely resilient,” he explained. “We are able to stabilise revenues. It will stay mature. We see a slight erosion of broadcast business in Western Europe, but this is compensated by the growth in emerging markets. Even though there is strong growth in OTT, our broadcast business remains strong,” he said.

Belmer added that the continued strong performance in its core Video division enabled it to invest more in broadband activity.

“We think there is significant potential [in broadband]. We also focus on mobility, IFC and maritime. We expect a long-term recovery here. We are adding a third leg to this, Internet of Things. We are developing a constellation to serve the IoT market. 2021 will represent a turning point in our fixed broadband strategy,” he added. “On the broadband to consumer segment, we believe it is a very significant business for tomorrow. For example, Orange will use our KONNECT satellite and distribute satellite broadband. We are chasing opportunities with other similar providers.”