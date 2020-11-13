Report: ‘Power users’ create revenue opportunities for ISPs

A rapid rise in the number of broadband ‘power users’ consuming 1 TB or more of data per month and continued migration to faster speed tiers are creating new revenue opportunities for broadband service providers, according to the Q3 2020 OVBI (OpenVault Broadband Insights) report by OpenVault, a source of SaaS technology solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry.

With the sharp upward trending of three key year-over-year indices – a 110 per cent increase in power users to 8.8 per cent of all subscribers, a 172 per cent jump in extreme power users of 2 TB or more to 1 per cent, and a 124 per cent rise in subscribers provisioned for gigabit speeds to 5.6 per cent – the Q3 2020 OVBI examines the disparate impacts of consumers on usage-based billing (UBB) and flat-rate billing (FRB) plans. An analysis of the top 1 per cent of power users, for example, showed that 80 per cent of those on UBB plans subscribe to higher-ARPU faster speed tiers, while 49 per cent more FRB subscribers take lower-cost speed plans that provide operators with lower ARPU.

The report also provides a more detailed breakdown of the outsized impact of power users and gigabit speeds on network capacity, particularly in the upstream. In Q3:

The top 10 per cent of subscribers consumed more than 34 per cent of downstream and 54 per cent of all upstream traffic;

The top 1 per cent accounted for almost one-fifth (more than 19 per cent) of total upstream usage; and

Gigabit subscribers consumed 12.1 per cent of downstream and 13 per cent of upstream bandwidth.

The report notes that UBB operators had approximately 25 per cent more gigabit subscribers than FRB operators during the third quarter.

“As traffic has exploded during the pandemic, data aggregated from our network management tools confirms the value of usage-based billing in prompting subscribers to self-align their speed plans with their consumption,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO of OpenVault. “Not only does this help operators generate ARPU increases but it also increases the quality of experience and therefore improves subscriber satisfaction.”

