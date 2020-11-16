Analyst: Disney+ to add 112m subs

Based on September 2020 results, analyst firm Digital TV Research expects five global platforms to have 678 million paying SVoD subscribers by 2025. Disney+ will add 112 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025 to take its total to 194 million. Netflix will increase by 73 million subscribers; revealing strong growth even for the longest established platform.

“Much of Disney+’s initial growth came from the US, mainly due to the attractive bundle of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “More recently, India’s Disney+ Hotstar subs count has rocketed due to its coverage of IPL cricket. The US and India will account for nearly half of Disney+’ subscriber base by 2025.”

Netflix’s revenues will reach $37 billion by 2025 – up by $17 billion on its 2019 total, predicts the firm in it SVOD Platform Forecasts report. Disney+ will generate $13 billion by 2025 – impressive since it only started in November 2019. However, this is a lot lower than Netflix due to lower ARPUs charged in developing markets.