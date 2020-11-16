Premier League opens up non-TV games

Following its decision to scrap its controversial PPV coverage of games not picked for TV while fans are unable to attend games during the pandemic, the Premier League has confirmed that all fixtures from Saturday November 21st, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be made available to fans to watch live in the UK.

Working with its broadcast partners, and with the support of clubs, all matches will be shown via existing Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon and BBC services.

There is a full schedule of Premier League matches over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans.

According to the Premier League, these plans have been made with the cooperation of its broadcast partners, working with it to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

The agreement will be reviewed in the New Year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

“The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible,” it said.

After the restart of the 2019-20 season, the BBC broadcast its first live Premier League matches, one of which – Southampton’s 1-0 win over Manchester City – became the most-watched game in the UK in the league’s history, attracting 5.7 million viewers.

In December, two full sets of fixtures will be broadcast on Amazon Prime – on December 15th/16th and December 28th – as part of its standard broadcast deal with the Premier League.

The first additional selections covering the period until the end of November are:

Saturday 21 November

12:30 Newcastle v Chelsea (BT Sport)

15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton (BT Sport)

17:30 Spurs v Man City (Sky Sports)

20:00 Man Utd v West Brom (BT Sport)

Sunday 22 November

12:00 Fulham v Everton (BBC Sport)

14:00 Sheffield Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Leeds v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:15 Liverpool v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Monday 23 November

17:30 Burnley v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

20:00 Wolves v Southampton (Sky Sports)

Friday 27 November

20:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Amazon Prime Video)

Saturday 28 November

12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

15:00 Man City v Burnley (BT Sport)

17:30 Everton v Leeds (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Brom v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 November

14:00 Southampton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs (Sky Sports)

19:15 Arsenal v Wolves (Sky Sports)

Monday 30 November

17:30 Leicester v Fulham (Sky Sports)

20:00 West Ham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

December and January selections will follow in due course alongside the league’s usual UK live matches