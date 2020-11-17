Hulu’s Springborn heads to NBCUniversal

Beatrice Springborn has been named the new president of NBCUniversal’s Universal Content Productions. She replaces Dawn Olmstead, who is leaving to take over US entertainment company Anonymous Content as its new CEO and partner.

Springborn most recently served at Hulu as vice president of content development.

“If you want to build a winning team, you have to draft all-star players,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, head of NBCU’s TV studio division. “Beatrice has broad industry experience and is one of the town’s most respected executives. The distinctive series that she has championed throughout her career speak to her creative instincts and I’m confident that she is the right person to grow the UCP brand while continuing to position the studio as one of the industry’s leading suppliers of premium television.”

“I have long admired Pearlena’s work at UTV and now Universal Studio Group. She and her team approach the business with an entrepreneurial, innovative and creative spirit while Dawn Olmstead and her team built UCP into a studio known for its best-in-class talent and series,” Springborn said. “I’m thrilled to join such an impressive organisation that aligns with so much of what I have done and am excited to have the opportunity to further their tremendous growth.