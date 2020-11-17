RTL, Deutsche Telekom partner on OTT & addressable ads

Deutsche Telekom and RTL Group’s largest business unit, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, have announced to systematically extend their cooperation.

Initially, the partners will integrate the RTL streaming service TV Now Premium in Deutsche Telekom’s TV offer, Magenta TV. Effective immediately, the price plans of Magenta TV Smart and Magenta TV Smart Flex will automatically include TV Now Premium without any additional fee for customers. Bundling TV Now Premium and Magenta TV in one subscription gives viewers access to more than 60,000 hours of programming.

Deutsche Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland have also agreed to increase cooperation in advertising technology, advertising sales and content. Both companies will place a special focus on addressable TV, combining the high reach of linear TV with the targeting solutions of digital advertising. The first tests in 2021 will be based on RTL Group’s ad-tech solutions, Smartclip and Yospace, and will be open for additional partners from the media and TV industry.