Tata Sky brings CuriosityStream to India

CuriosityStream, the factual streaming services, and Tata Sky, one of India’s largest content distribution and pay-TV platform, have announced a new partnership to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to viewers across India.

Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s content via Tata Sky Binge which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge aggregates the best of premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription.

CuriosityStream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app. Tata Sky subscribers can view the CuriosityStream platform service on #715 on the EPG, from November 17th.

“CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating events, people, and places,” said Bakori Davis, Managing Director and Head of International Distribution for CuriosityStream. “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer for Tata Sky, added: “CuriosityStream has thousands of informative and thought-provoking documentaries covering the realms of science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue and we are very proud of this association.”

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy the exclusive originals, series and features including popular titles like Deep Ocean and Dragons & Damsels – both naarrated by Sir David Attenborough – Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.