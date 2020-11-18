CNMC softens Telefónica FTTH access rules

Tougher competition in the Spanish FTTH market has seen the regulatory body CNMC lift Telefónica’s obligation to share its networks with third parties in 592 municipalities.

Telefónica will be exempted from sharing its networks in those 592 municipalities (70 per cent of population). It will still need to give access in the initially approved 66 (30 per cent) seeking a balance between fair competition and investment in networks.

The CNMC acknowledges that the market has drastically changed since 2015 when FTTH networks represented 23 per cent of the market versus 70 per cent now. Besides, Telefónica has lost market share in broadband, from a 43.1 per cent share in 2016 to 38 per cent in 2020.