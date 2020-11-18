Germany: Vodafone becomes DAZN reseller

Sports fans in Germany can add DAZN to their Vodafone monthly TV bill as the telecommunications company becomes the first reseller of DAZN in the market.

For a discounted price of €9.99 per month for a one-year contract, customers will get full access to DAZN via the app and receive two complimentary linear HD channels, showing the best of DAZN, as part of the enhanced package.

The two HD channels, DAZN1 and DAZN2, will each show approximately 16 hours of the best sports content every day, from top competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Bundesliga. The full DAZN experience remains accessible only via the app, that will continue to offer all live and original content and features including alternative audio feeds, catch-up and highlights.

Ben King, Chief Subscription Officer, DAZN Group, said: “DAZN’s philosophy is to make premium sport more accessible and affordable for all fans. This consumer-centric partnership with Vodafone now brings DAZN to more than five million German households, regardless of whether they can access the app on their set top box and lets them pay for all their entertainment on a single bill. It is a great example of how entertainment services and operators can collaborate together to deliver more intuitive and satisfying viewing experiences for all sport fans.”

Rolf Wierig, Global Head of Entertainment, Vodafone Group, added: “This extends our existing partnership with DAZN and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as a leading video content aggregation platform, delivering a superior experience across high-quality TV and flexible on-demand video streaming, with best-in-class service provider cooperation. We extend a very warm welcome to all the fantastic new high definition channels DAZN will bring to our GigaTV premium sports line-up in Germany.”

The launch extends the partnership between DAZN and Vodafone that recently saw the DAZN app pre-installed on Vodafone’s GigaTV entertainment platform in the country. The DAZN app is also integrated on the Vodafone TV Box in Italy, in a further tie-up.