hayu launches in Germany & Austria

hayu – the all-reality SVoD service from NBCUniversal International – has launched in Germany and Austria and is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels via the Prime Video app on an array of devices.

Targeting the broad base of viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers top reality TV content including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with The Real Housewives, and Below Deck franchises.

“We are thrilled to launch hayu – and its world-renowned reality TV content – in Germany and Austria.” commented Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “Already the premiere destination for must-watch reality TV in 14 markets, hayu is expanding its footprint and building on its successful, multi-territory partnership with Amazon Prime Video Channels bringing the best reality TV to super fans of the genre.”

Prime members in Germany and Austria will gain access to hayu with an add on subscription of €4.99 per month, with a 14-day free trial.

hayu is now available in 16 territories. hayu launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017. The most recent territory expansion includes Canada in September 2018, followed by the Benelux in December 2018, and Southeast Asia – The Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore in October 2019.