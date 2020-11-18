Sky Q adds HDR movies; signal loss back-up

Sky Q is adding HDR movies in time for Christmas, and is rolling out a number of new features, including allowing users to keep watching, no matter the weather. Viewers will be able to watch recordings, video on demand content and access apps, even if their TV satellite signal is lost.

More new features for Sky Q include:

Discover more shows in High Dynamic Range, HDR, with a new ‘HDR’ icon that tells users when they’re watching TV and movies in the enhanced picture quality

Watch Sky originals Tin Star: Liverpool, Gangs of London and hit drama Chernobyl in HDR this December

Find over 40 movies in HDR, with nostalgic classics like the Back to the Future trilogy, Sky original The Secret Garden, Dolittle, Le Mans 66, all 8 Harry Potter movies and many more from December 9th. Plus watch new premieres including Emma, Little Women and Bad Boys for Life as they arrive on Sky Cinema, all in HDR

There are now more ways to use voice search, so users can find personalised recommendations with “What should I watch” which will show you TV and movies suited to you, say “Show me great TV” to see the best of Sky and Netflix, or “Made for Laughter lovers” for comedy fans

See what’s live on ‘favourited’ TV channels with the new personalised What’s On Now and Next rail on the home page, so users don’t need to visit the TV guide

There’s a host of parental controls already on Sky Q and now users can add a PIN for Apps, so parents can choose and manage what apps their kids are using on the TV.



Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer at Sky, commented: “We’re continuing to add new features to Sky Q and Sky Go, with updates almost every week, so your Sky TV experiences keep getting even better. You can watch more TV and movies in stunning HDR picture quality, get personal with voice search, enjoy more sporting action anywhere with Sky Go, and find more of what you love with our simple homepage, easy.”