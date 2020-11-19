Insight TV launches on Local Now

Insight TV, the 4K channel for millennials, has launched on Local Now, the free streaming service owned by Weather Group’s subsidiary of Bryon Allen’s Entertainment Studios, which also owns The Weather Channel. The launch will continue across all of Local Now’s apps in the coming weeks.

Local Now, which is available across the US via a portfolio of OTT, CTV, mobile, and TV platforms, is expanding its local news and information content to include entertainment channels such as Insight TV. Among the original series airing now on the channel are Ultimate Goal, a competition series that focuses on female football players vying for the chance to get recruited by a professional team; Full Circle, which chronicles the evolution and rise of skateboarding to become an Olympic sport in 2021; the new freestyle motocross, MTB and BMX series Masters of Dirt, Season 2 and martial arts docuseries Story of Masters, starring Dan Fogler. Coming December 20th is the new original series focused on the world of eSports, Making the Squad: FIFA Edition.

“Being added to the Local Now platform provides Insight TV with access to millions of viewers across the country,” said Mark Romano, VP Americas, Insight TV. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to introduce our extensive library of action sports and adventure lifestyle shows, as well as our exciting line-up of new series debuting this fall and winter, to new audiences.”