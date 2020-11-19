Kantar predicts 2021 media strategies

A decade of media evolution has taken place in a few short months. Kantar’s latest report assesses which audience behaviours and industry dynamics it believes will stick into 2021.

The report opens a window on three macro-trends that can position the media and advertising industry as a driver of economic recovery, as well as offering some joy for the watching world…

Media pivot: industry changes are forcing a change of direction or approach

Audience behaviours, industry dynamics: stick or twist? In-home media consumption has increased during the pandemic, but questions remain over how long these habits will last and the challenge this poses for advertisers seeking to optimise their media buys.

Ecommerce & Media: Social media influencers will influence consumers across the entire sales funnel, guiding them to a more efficient omnichannel presence. Brands need to reimagine their D2C strategies to integrate influencers and community-powered platforms.

Democratising data: Media data is being used and shared more systematically within organisations. Media professionals need access to broader data sets for better decision-making and opportunity recognition, while data platforms must be open source so brands can own integrations with multiple programmatic partner platforms.

Media performance: the increased challenges of measurement and effectiveness

The Boomerang Subscriber: Consumers increasingly see video-on-demand subscriptions as interchangeable, pushing the streaming wars to a new level. Content aggregators will take centre stage to unlock new customer acquisition strategies; collaboration is essential for long-term success.

The Audience in the Stream: Togetherness has grown in importance during the pandemic, boosting TV co-viewing. A deeper understanding of co-viewing, with its overlaps and migrations between streaming platforms, is needed, and media trading currencies must reflect the totality of audience behaviour.

From Activism to Action: Activism enables brands to meaningfully connect with consumers, but actions speak much louder than words. The correlation between values, media selection and influencer strategy is increasingly important for brands but creates risk for media platform owners too.

Media people: audience and data