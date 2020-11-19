Maldives: Medianet optimises streaming with Harmonic

Harmonic has announced that Medianet, the independent pay-TV and cable television provider in the Maldives, is using Harmonic’s EyeQ content-aware encoding (CAE) to optimise video streaming and television service delivery. Powered by the latest developments in AI, EyeQ CAE significantly reduces Medianet’s CDN costs while enabling the operator to deliver high-quality video experiences to subscribers on all screens.

“In the Maldives, bandwidth is expensive. We needed a solution that would immediately and effectively reduce our content delivery costs,” said Ahmed Shafeeu, CEO at Medianet. “With Harmonic’s EyeQ technology, we’ve been able to save a dramatic percentage of our CDN usage while maintaining an outstanding quality of experience for our viewers.”

“A common challenge for operators is sacrificing quality for bandwidth efficiency,” said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. “Bandwidth use and quality are no longer a tradeoff. EyeQ technology creates variable bit rate profiles so that Medianet can provide constant video quality, improving viewers’ quality of experience on every screen. We’re pushing the boundaries of innovation with EyeQ content-aware encoding, enabling unrivaled video quality and cost savings.”