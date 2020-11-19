Salto: 100K subs in 3 weeks

French daily Le Figaro is reporting that the French PSB-backed SVoD service has signed up some 100,000 subscribers in its first three works of existence.

By way of comparison, in September 2014, following its launch in France, Netflix had reached that milestone in two weeks, before additional competition made the space even more competitive.

At this stage, all users are on a one month free trial, with paid subscriptions ranging from €6.99 to €12.99 set to kick on Friday November 19th.

Although Salto is declining to comment on the 100,00 figure, it has nevertheless shared some data on its subscribers’ profile and their means of consumption. “Our subscribers are spending more than two hours each day, and two and a half at the weekend,” revealed Thomas Follin, Salto’s Director General, who said the trend was growing. Furthermore, households using the platform were doing so 10 times a week on average. “These first signs are really promising; it proves that Salto, once tried, is fixing its place in usage.”

Follin also revealed hat third of users were accessing programmes live and streamed, and that a quarter of users were over 50 years old with 60 per cent between 25 and 49. Eighty-two per cent of users live outside Paris.

On average, between two and six devices are connected in homes subscribing to Salto, with 30 per cent of consumption via TV sets, with Salto set to be integrated in new setts, as well as telco STBs. “We have already signed a distribution agreement with an ISP and are in discussions with others,” confirmed Follin, declining to name the ISP in question.

As to the type of content accessed, Follin said that more than 50 per cent were French productions, which ties in with the platform’s ambition to be a giant shop-window for French programmes. Along with drama, 35 per cent of consumption relates to entertainment, magazines and documentaries.