Soho Theatre content deal with Prime Video UK

Soho Theatre has signed a three-series deal for ‘Soho Theatre Live’ with Amazon Prime Video, bringing the company’s signature comedy to Prime Video’s UK audiences from next month.

Soho Theatre Live Series 1, available from December 3rd, will feature 11 existing comedy films from Soho Theatre On Demand and Series 2 and 3 will each feature 10 new shows, to be announced, filmed and broadcast in 2021.

Mark Godfrey (Executive Director) and David Luff (Creative Director) at Soho Theatre said: “We’re thrilled to sign this three-series deal with Amazon Prime Video. It’s part of our commitment to connect the work of the brilliant performers on our Soho stages to much wider audiences. We’re looking forward to introducing some of our existing filmed shows to Amazon Prime Video audiences now, and to invest in a further 20 new comedy shows to be filmed for Series 2 and 3.”

Soho Theatre Live Series 1 features award-winning comedians filmed at Soho Theatre over the last five years, including Aditi Mittal, Dane Baptiste, Jen Brister, Jessie Cave, Joel Dommett, Josie Long, Lazy Susan, Nish Kumar, Panti Bliss, Rhys James and Shappi Khorsandi.

Soho Theatre ordinarily plays to live audiences of 250,000 a year in its iconic Dean Street venue, at the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond. Since its temporary closure due to Covid-19 Soho Theatre relaunched its online platform, Soho Theatre On Demand globally in Spring 2020 when Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the National Theatre brought back the live recording of the original Fleabag play to both Soho Theatre On Demand and Amazon Prime Video (UK and US) for a limited time to benefit communities affected by coronavirus.