TNT launches on Freeview

Gazprom Media Entertainment TV’s flag ship Russian channe,l TNT-International, has expanded its audience in the UK via free-to-air Channelbox on Freeview 271.

There are over 300,000 Russian speakers living in the UK and TNT-International became the first free-to-air Russian channel launched on on the UK Freeview platform.

Channelbox is a multi-channel OTT platform available on Freeview 271 and accessible via TV sets connected to the aerial and the internet.

“Channelbox represents the true essence of the United Kingdom through cultural diversity and variety of genres and languages presented on the screen. I’m beyond excited to bring the best of Russian entertainment to all Russian speakers who call UK their home”, said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox business development.

“Russia is all about innovation and technology and we are thrilled with the opportunity to deliver our channel to the UK via the most innovative platform in the country free of charge to our viewers”, added Natalia Lanchak, Head of GETV distribution, who is in charge for TNT’s international broadcasting.