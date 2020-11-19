Wonder Woman 1984 online and in cinemas on Xmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984, the DC movie sequel, will launch on streaming platform HBO Max in the US on Christmas Day, and be released in cinemas the same day, Warner Bros has confirmed.

It is not yet known when or how the film will arrive in the UK, where HBO Max isn’t available, although the studio has said it will launch the film internationally on December 16th.



The release of Wonder Woman 1984, along with many other tentpole features, had already been delayed several times as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Director Patty Jenkins commented: “We love our movies as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to you all this holiday season.”