Gears 5 teams up with WWE for Survivor Series cross-over event

Whether it be to millions of subscribers on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel or bringing friends and family together on Xbox Live, WWE Superstars The New Day are well-known for spreading the power of positivity through video games.

Now, WWE and Xbox are coming together like never before.

Beginning today, WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods make their debut as multiplayer characters in Gears 5. The New Day Pack includes the WWE Superstars with custom COG armor – inspired by their flashy ring gear, unique weapon skins, and more than 700 lines of newly recorded battle chatter. In a special episode of UpUpDownDown launching Thanksgiving Day at 10 am ET, fans can go behind-the-scenes and join The New Day on their transformation into Gears of War characters.

Now through December 4th, The New Day Pack is exclusively available for free through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program. Beginning mid-December, the pack will become purchasable through the in-game store.

WWE Survivor Series

To commemorate the occasion, The New Day have a special surprise in store for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, November 22 at 7ET / 4PT. Xbox users can watch the event through the WWE Network app.