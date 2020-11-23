AT&T ups DirecTV prices again

AT&T has announced another series of price rises for its DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers in the US. It will hike prices by up to $9 a month starting on January 17th 2021.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages,” AT&T said in a notice on its website. “Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge DirecTV for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events.”

AT&T is to levy various price rises. Its 160-channel ‘Entertainment’ bundle goes up by $5 over its existing $97 a month fee. The 185-channel ‘Choice’ bundle rises by $7 taking it to $122 a month. The current $142 fee for the 250-channel ‘Ultimate’ bundle rises by $9 to $151 while the top-tier ‘Premier’ 330-channel package – currently $197 – will all rise by $9 to $206.

Viewers who subscribe to AT&T’s Spanish bundle will have to pay up to $6 extra.

AT&T is also levying a 19 cents/month “Federal Cost Recovery Fee” which covers expenses that DirecTV pays to the FCC. There are potential savings for some savvy viewers. Specialist movie channels such as Starz, Cinemax and Showtime will cost $3 less.