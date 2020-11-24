BBC Sounds now on Freesat

UK free-to-air satellite TV platform Freesat has confirmed the addition of BBC Sounds to its latest range of 4K TV set-top boxes and growing portfolio of apps.

The BBC Sounds app gives access to over 80,000 hours of music, radio and podcasts, making it easier for listeners to discover and enjoy live radio, music and on demand programmes.

“As the first lockdown hit and more of us began working from home for example, we saw a resulting change in listening habits as a greater number of our customers began to access radio content through our set-top boxes,” notes Alistair Thom, CEO, Freesat. “Customers now average 11.6 hours per month listening to the radio, up from just over nine hours per month prior to the pandemic. That’s a significant rise in total listening.”

“Above all we aim to offer the Freesat audience relevant content that we know they will find entertaining, engaging and informative. Therefore, with quality content and a rise in demand, it’s the perfect time to welcome BBC Sounds to our platform.”