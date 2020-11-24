I’m A Celebrity pulls record audience for ITV

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! launched with 14.3 million viewers – its biggest ever overall audience for the opening episode of the long-running series.

The first show of the 2020 series, which ran on November 15th, consolidated to an audience of 13.8 million TV viewers [52 per cent audience share] over the first seven days of its availability. With 0.5 million viewers watching via non-TV devices, the total reached 14.3 million viewers. This is the biggest show of the year outside news specials – and ITV’s biggest audience since the Croatia v England World Cup Semi-Final in 2018.

And the audience drew the second highest ever TV audience for the show, which is now in its 20th series, having started in 2002. The final of the early 2004 series, when Kerry Katona was crowned Queen of the jungle, drew an audience of 14.1 million.

The show attracted its third highest ever share of younger viewers with an average of 3.7 million 16-34 year-old and a 75 per cent audience share. This was the biggest 16-34 audience of the year across all channels and ITV’s biggest 16-34 audience since the 2018 launch of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Overall, the launch episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! was up year-on-year by 1.2 million viewers and 6 per cent audience share points.