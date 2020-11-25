MTV Play on Amazon Prime Video Channels

ViacomCBS Networks UK has announced the addition of its direct-to-consumer SVoD service, MTV Play to Amazon Prime Video Channels. The MTV Play channel will enable Prime members in the UK with an add-on subscription to access the app’s extensive content library of MTV youth-focused reality programming.

For an additional £3.99 per month, Prime members can watch unlimited, ad-free access to over 1000 hours’ worth of MTV content via the Prime Video app, which is available on smart TVs, mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, game consoles and web browsers.

Content to be made available includes MTV’s biggest smash hits, digital originals, nostalgia content, full boxsets and a live feed of MTV UK. Popular titles range from Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach to Teen Mom UK and Catfish.

“The launch of MTV Play on Amazon Prime Video Channels is a reflection of our commitment to broaden the distribution of MTV Play as we continue to make our youth focused content readily accessible to younger audiences, whenever and wherever they want to watch it,” Dan Fahy, VP Commercial & Content Distribution, ViacomCBS Networks International said. “We’re excited to be expanding MTV Play’s presence within Prime Video, and are confident that members will enjoy the huge array of current shows and fan-favourite classics on offer.”