Super League set to stay on Sky Sports

The Super League appears set to sign a new three-year broadcasting agreement with Sky Sports.

Sky has seen off competition from rivals BT Sport for the rights to show the top flight rugby league competition until the end of the 2024 season, according to The Daily Mail.

The current TV contract runs out at the end of next season. The report claims the deal, which secures the future of rugby league in this country given it is club’s chief source of income, will be lower than the current £40 million-a-year figure.