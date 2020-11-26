Bake Off final pulls record audience for C4

The final of the 11th series of The Great British Bake Off attracted a record breaking average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7 per cent share of the viewing audience from 8pm to 9.15pm on November 24th – with a 10.4 million peak (5 mins), making it the competition’s biggest ever overnight audience on Channel 4.

The final saw Peter Sawkins named 2020 champion and is the highest rating Channel 4 show since modern records began in 2002.

The final drew 63.5 per cent share of viewers aged 16.34 – the highest share of young viewers to any Bake Off episode across all channels to date and Channel 4’s highest share of young viewers in 14 years (since Big Brother in 2006).

The Great British Bake Off is the second highest rating series on TV for young viewers this year. The current series is drawing the show’s highest share of young viewers since launching on Channel 4 with a consolidated average share of 63.6 per cent.



With two episodes still to go the series is attracting an average consolidated audience of 10.4 million viewers and 39.8 per cent share – taking into account time shifted viewing on a TV over a seven day period, making it the highest rating Bake Off series on Channel 4 to date.

The previous highest overnight rating Bake Off episode on Channel 4 was the 2017 final which attracted 7.7 million viewers and a 34.6 per cent share of the viewing audience and a 57.5 per cent share of young viewers.