France: Orange launching 5G network next week

Orange will launch its 5G network on December 3rd in 15 French municipalities, including Nice, Marseille, Le Mans, Angers and Clermont Ferrand.

By the end of the year, more than 160 municipalities will be covered with 5G. This 3.5GHz 5G launch brings speeds up to three to four times faster than 4G to meet changing customer needs.

Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the group, commented: “This new technology is a breakthrough innovation that will allow all of our customers, both individuals and businesses to benefit from unprecedented quality of service and to develop new uses. The deployment will be done gradually and in a constructive dialogue with all local authorities, in parallel with our efforts to expandcoverage of the French territory in 4G. As a responsible operator, Orange is committed to offering the best to its customers to meet their growing connectivity needs, thanks to more efficient technology that is more energy efficient.”

On October 1st, during Orange obtained the largest share of frequency blocks at auction, with 90MHz of spectrum. This deployment focuses mainly on these new 3.5GHz frequencies and may be supplemented by the use of 2.1GHz frequencies. The operator has chosen to initially cover areas that are already heavily used in order to avoid any risk of saturation.