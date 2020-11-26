Spain: TV ad revenues drop 45% in Q2

The decline in TV ad revenues is setting unwanted records in Spain, with a 45 per cent drop in the second quarter to €318 million, according to CNMC data.

Spain’s two largest TV groups, Mediaset and Atresmedia, took 80 per cent of the ad market with public TV taking 13.8 per cent.

Pay-TV also experienced a fall in its revenues as a whole with a drop of 10 per cent in IPTV but with satellite and cable taking the worst hit with a fall of 29 and 20 per cent.

Pay-TV continues growing in terms of subscribers with 7.9 million, with IP taking 4.7 million. Spaniards spend an average of 246 minutes a day in front of TV with Mediaset and Atresmedia leading the ratings.