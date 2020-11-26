Survey: 43% UK gamers interested in cloud gaming

Piplsay – a global consumer insights platform – polled more than 12,000 Brits to understand their interest and enthusiasm for the fast-growing world of cloud gaming.

This survey comes at the heels of the online gaming industry seeing a huge spike in demand the UK amid the continuing lockdowns and shows that 43 per cent of UK gamers have taken an interest in cloud gaming in lockdown.

Other key highlights include:

– 37 per cent of UK gamers have subscribed to a game streaming service; PlayStation Now leads the race at 41 per cent

– 34 per cent of UK gamers have not subscribed to a game streaming service yet because of the cost, followed by privacy concerns

– 35 per cent of UK gamers think cloud gaming will kill traditional console gaming; 38 per cent think otherwise