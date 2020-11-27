Disney+ adds Festive Favourites Collection

Disney+ is now giving all subscribers access to a ‘Festive Favourites Collection’ featuring classic Christmas movies such as Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and The Santa Clause alongside Disney+ Originals including the new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, and Godmothered, starring Isla Fisher, premiering December 4th, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, premiering December 11th, and ballet docuseries On Pointe, premiering on December 18th.

The collection also includes classic festive episodes of The Simpsons drawn from all 31 seasons streaming on Disney+, as well as seasonal episodes and nostalgic classics from some of Disney Channel’s most popular series.

Disney+ will also debut new Pixar movie Soul on December 25th.

The complete collection includes:

Disney+ Originals

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” – Now Streaming

“Once Upon a Snowman” – Now Streaming

“Noelle” – Now Streaming

“Godmothered” – Premieres 4th December

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” – Premieres 11th December

“On Pointe” – Premieres 18th December

“Arendelle Castle Yule Log” – Premieres 18th December

Holiday Movies

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2”

“Home Alone 3”

“The Santa Clause”

“The Santa Clause 2”

“The Santa Clause 3”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

“A Christmas Carol” (2009)

“Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Santa Paws 2”

“Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

“Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”

“Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“Santa Buddies”

“The Ultimate Christmas Present”

“The Search for Santa Paws”

“One Magic Christmas”

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”

“Babes in Toyland”

“‘Twas the Night”

“The Christmas Star”

“Full-Court Miracle”

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

“Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

“While You Were Sleeping”

“The Mistle-Tones”

“Life-Size 2”

“Three Days”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas”

“Santa’s Workshop”

“Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight”

“The Simpsons” Christmas Episodes

“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1, E1)

“Marge Be Not Proud” (S7, E11)

“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9, E10)

“Grift of the Magi” (S11, E9)

“Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (S12, E8)

“She of Little Faith” (S13, E6)

“Dude, Where’s My Ranch?” (S14, E18)

“Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15, E7)

“Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17, E9)

“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18, E9)

“The Burns and the Bees” (S20, E9)

“The Fight Before Christmas” (S22, E8)

“Holidays of Future Passed” (S23, E9)

“White Christmas Blues” (S25, E8)

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (S26, E9)

“The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28/18, E10)

“Gone Boy” (S29, E9)

“Tis the 30th Season” (S30, E10)

“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31, E10)

Disney Channel Christmas Episodes

“Phineas and Ferb: Christmas Vacation” (S2, E37)

“Phineas and Ferb:” (S2, E22)

“Phineas and Ferb:” (S3, E17)

“Ducktales: Last Christmas” (S2, E6)

“Good Luck Charlie: Good Luck Jessie: NYC Christmas” (Part 1) (S4, E17)

“Jessie: Good Luck Jessie: NYC Christmas” (Part 1) (S1, E8)

“Jessie: Good Luck Jessie: NYC Christmas” (Part 2) (S3, E7)

“Girl Meets World: Girl Meets a Christmas Maya” (S3, E18)

“Shake It Up: Jingle It Up” (S2, E11)

“Shake It Up: Jingle It Up” (S3, E5)

“Kim Possible: A Very Possible Christmas” (S2, E13)

“The Suite Life on Deck: A London Carol” (S3, E15)

“Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug” (S1, E17)

“Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas” (S2, E13)

“Austin & Ally: Mix-Ups & Mistletoe” (S3, E5)

“Big Hero 6 The Series: The Present” (S2, E18)

“Good Luck Charlie: A Duncan Christmas” (S3, E21)

“KC Undercover: ‘Twas the fight before Christmas” (S1, E27)

“Lilo and Stitch The Series: Topper” (S1, E21)

“Teacher’s Pet: A Dog for All Seasons” (S1, E11)

“Austin & Ally: Austin & Jessie & Ally All Star New Year Part 1” (S2, E6)

“Liv and Maddie: New Year’s Eve-A-Rooney” (S2, E7)

“Phineas and Ferb: For Your Ice Only / Happy New Year!” (S4, E2)

“Ultimate Spider-Man: Nightmare on Christmas” (S3, E11)

“Avengers Assemble: New Year’s Resolution” (S4, E14)

“Guardians of the Galaxy (Series): Jingle Bell Rock” (S1, E26)

“Kickin’ It” (S2, E24)

Disney Junior Christmas Episodes

“Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers: Happy Hot Diggity Dog Holiday / Happy Holiday Helpers!” (S1, E23)

“Doc McStuffins: The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special” (S5, E3)

“PJ Masks: The PJ Masks Save Christmas (Part 1+2)” (S3, E21)

“Muppet Babies: A Very Muppet Babies Christmas / Summer’s Super Fabulous Holiday Surprise” (S1, E19)

“Bluey: Verandah Santa” (S1, E52)

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey Saves Santa” (S1, E20)

“T.O.T.S: Santa Baby/Shear Madness” (S1, E18)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Captain Scrooge” (S3, E26)

“Elena of Avalor: Snow Place Like Home” (S2, E20)

“Doc McStuffins: A Very McStuffins Christmas” (S2, E11)

“Fancy Nancy Clancy: Nancy and the Nice List” (S1, E16)

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Minnie’s Winter Bow Show Part 1” (S5, E5)

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Minnie’s Winter Bow Show Part 2” (S5, E6)

“Puppy Dog Pals: A Very Pug Christmas / The Latke Kerfuffle” (S1, E20)

“The Lion Guard: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas” (S2, E13)

“Minnies Bow Toons: Oh, Christmas Tree” (S3, E5)

“Handy Manny: Flicker Saves Christmas” (S3, E19)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates: It’s a Winter Never Land / Hook on Ice” (S1, E24)

“Henry Hugglemonster: Happy Hugglemas (Parts 1 and 2)” (S1, E22)

“Sherrif Callie’s Wild West: Toby’s Christmas Critter / A Very Tricky Christmas” (S2, E5)

“Mickey and The Roadster Racers Chip ‘n Dale’s Nutty Tales: Tinsel Tussle!” (S2, E10)

“Puppy Dog Pals: A Santa for Bob / Snowman Secret Service” (S2, E7)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: Deck the Halls” (S2, E21)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel” (S2, E23)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: Jingle Bells” (S2, E19)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” (S2, E20)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: The Twelve Days of Christmas” (S2, E24)

“Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes: Toyland” (S2,E22)