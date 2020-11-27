France: VoD revenues top €1bn

The French VoD market passed €1 billion in revenues in nine months to reach €1.10 billion at the end of September, according to data from publicly-funded agency CNC. This represents a 41.4 per cent growth year on year.

The VoD market is mainly driven by SVoD which accounts for 82.4 per cent of total revenues, up 50.3 per cent since January. VoD sales increased by 23.4 per cent and rentals by 4.8 per cent.

In September, 22.9 per cent of broadband users reported having watched SVoD content, which marks a 2.5 per cent increase compared to August. The number of daily SVoD viewers established at 4.5 million in September vs 5.1 million one month before, a 600,000 drop over one month.

Netflix keeps its top spot, attracting 68.4 per cent of all VoD subscribers at of September 30th, up 11.8 per cent compared to September 2019. Amazon Prime Video stayed in second position with 29.1 per cent, while Disney+ maintained third place with 19.6 per cent.

In terms of subscription per household, Netflix achieved a 47.2 per cent rate, more than the double than Amazon Prime Video (22.1 per cent) and Canal+ (20.2 per cent). Disney+’s uptake showed no increase, with its rate per household stagnating to 14.9 per cent in September, down slightly from 15 per cent at launch in April.