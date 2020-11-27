Movistar launches targeted TV ads

Movistar, the Spanish pay-TV service, has launched targeted TV with personalised advertising in partnership with agency Havas Media and brands including Hyundai, Carrefour and True Instinct by Nature’s Variety.

Under the initiative, when a household is watching linear channel #0 it will be served with commercials conjured from the composition, tastes and preferences of the inhabitants.

#0 is the first Movistar TV channel to air it but many others will follow suit in 2021, according to the company.

Movistar says its targeted TV advertising is possible thanks to its technological capability, its knowledge of the composition of its subscriber homes, and experience in the processes and methodology of big data.