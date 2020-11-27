Portugal: Eleven extends Champions League rights

Eleven has renewed its UEFA Champions League rights in Portugal for three additional seasons until 2023/24.

Portuguese football fans will be able to follow all the action from Europe’s biggest competition across Eleven’s six linear channels, OTT platform and operator partners.

Eleven subscribers will have access to 138 games each season, from the group qualifying rounds to the Final. Fans will also have access to the UEFA Super Cup with Eleven.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, Managing Director of Eleven Portugal, said: “The renewal of the rights to the UEFA Champions League until 2024 is a massive moment for Eleven as we work to deliver a world class offering to Portuguese fans.

The Champions League brings together the best teams and players in the world and we’re delighted UEFA are entrusting us to bring the competition to Portuguese fans for an additional three years. It is with joy and great satisfaction that we will continue to be The Home of Champions League in Portugal.”

In addition to the UEFA Champions League, Eleven subscribers in Portugal have access to live action from La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, F1, NFL and more.