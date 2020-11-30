Plume acquires Walleye Networks

Smart Home Services specialist Plume has acquired Walleye Networks, a Canadian network and security intelligence solutions provider specialising in real-time network analytics and advanced metadata.

The transaction includes all of Walleye Networks’ intellectual property, technology and Research and Development (R&D) facility, in addition to its engineering team. Plume intends to further invest in Walleye Networks’ R&D centre, which provides access to a hotbed of technical talent in the British Columbia region.

The acquisition expands Plume’s expertise in key technical areas including Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) detection, Network Behaviour Anomaly Detection (NBAD), Application Performance Management (APM), privacy analytics and management, and intelligent edge processing at scale.

“Granular network intelligence is a cornerstone of the secure smart home,” said Fahri Diner, Co-founder & CEO, Plume. “Walleye Networks enables an unparalleled level of insight with the most robust and in-depth data-driven security solutions available today – all developed to meet the highest levels of privacy. We are thrilled to welcome Derek and this extremely talented group of people to Plume, along with their novel technology and deep subject matter expertise.”

Walleye Networks’ advanced network and security intelligence solutions run on OpenSync, the open-source framework for the smart home. Central to the solutions, OpenSync is performance-optimised to run in highly memory-constrained environments such as connected consumer devices, and supports a broad range of cost-effective hardware.

“We’ve had a longstanding and fruitful partnership with Plume, and have worked closely with many of the same communications service provider customers,” said Derek Lownsbrough, Co-Founder, Walleye Networks. “Plume is driving the smart home experiences of tomorrow, and we couldn’t be more excited to join this cause.”

The transaction terms were not disclosed.